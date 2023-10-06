Temperatures set to rebound for NWT’s Thanksgiving weekend

The weather across much of the Northwest Territories has turned grim and obnoxious over the past two days, to the delight of residents.

Following weeks on end of wildfires and smoke, there are many people who consider this week’s dustings of snow and showers to be a relief.

Until now, parts of the territory had enjoyed a near-unbroken stretch of summer weather since the beginning of May. That heat played havoc in what were already drought conditions, helping to trigger the worst wildfire season on record.

Over the past week, temperatures have finally dipped below freezing in some communities – but a little warmth is set to return over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 18C in Fort Smith on Sunday, with 16C in Hay River and 12C in Yellowknife.

Fort Smith’s forecast high that day is more than 10C above the average high in the town for this time of year.

Warmer temperatures in the North Slave and South Slave are expected to stretch from Sunday to Tuesday, with largely unbroken sunshine if the forecast holds.

Farther north, Inuvik and Norman Wells can expect flurries and temperatures around freezing.

The Dehcho forecast calls for some rain with highs of 5C to 10C.