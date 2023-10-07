Tell us your evacuation experience in 100 words

Everyone has a different story from this summer’s NWT wildfires and evacuations. We’d like to hear yours.

Cabin Radio and Annika Olesen are compiling the evacuation stories of NWT residents (and those who helped them) in 100 words. You can send yours on this page.

A hundred words isn’t many, so you don’t have to cram in the whole story. Maybe it’s a single moment, an interaction with someone or something, or a mental image that you’ll remember most in the years to come.

The story you tell can be about something big or something small. It can be about things that are hard or things that lifted you up. Choose the 100 words that mean something to you.

Your story can be related to the evacuation of any NWT community from May to September 2023.

Use the form below to send your short story to Annika. Don’t think about it too hard – share your first, honest impression. Submit no later than October 20.