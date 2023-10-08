Stabbing reported outside Yellowknife’s downtown liquor store

A man required treatment from paramedics after an apparent stabbing outside Yellowknife’s downtown liquor store on Saturday evening.

RCMP were called to the scene shortly before 7:30pm. An arrest is understood to have been made.

What exactly took place is unclear, but a man seen leaving the liquor store in the company of paramedics declared he had been stabbed, which paramedics were heard to confirm.

A witness said the incident took place immediately outside the liquor store. The man was able to walk to an ambulance with assistance from emergency responders.

RCMP have been approached for more information.

Megan Miskiman contributed reporting.

RCMP on the street opposite Yellowknife’s liquor store on the evening of October 7, 2023. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio