Snowfall warning for Norman Wells and Tulita

Up to 15 cm of snow could fall in the Norman Wells and Tulita region of the Sahtu on Thanksgiving Sunday, Environment Canada says.

A snowfall warning issued on Sunday morning stated: “Snowfall, heavy at times, will continue until this evening.”

Some 10 to 15 cm is expected by the end of the day.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment Canada stated.

The storm system is pushing north, meaning communities like Fort Good Hope and Inuvik should expect more snow in the day or two ahead.