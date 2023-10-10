Prime Minister to visit Yellowknife

Justin Trudeau will visit Yellowknife this week, his first publicized trip to the NWT’s capital since 2017.

The Prime Minister is expected to remain in the city for several days, though the full detail of his itinerary is not yet known.

His office’s website notes briefly that he will begin Tuesday with meetings in Ottawa before travelling to Yellowknife.

Premier Caroline Cochrane had said she hoped the Prime Minister would visit the NWT after the severe wildfire season its residents have just endured. Whether Trudeau will spend any time in communities other than Yellowknife is not yet clear.

His visit comes with Cochrane’s four-year term in office essentially expired. Though she remains premier until a replacement is chosen after November’s election, Trudeau arrives with the territory days away from entering its election period.

His last public appearance in Yellowknife came in early 2017, when he visited a school in the city and held a town hall meeting.