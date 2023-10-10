What would you ask the Prime Minister?

Justin Trudeau is back in the Northwest Territories this week. What question would you have for him?

As he lands in Yellowknife for a short visit, we want to know what you’d ask the Prime Minister if you had the chance to meet him face to face.

Trudeau and the federal government have spent recent weeks dealing with a string of international incidents and gaffes, and the latest polls suggest a Conservative majority would be the outcome if an election were held today.

But given the rarity of a Trudeau visit to the Northwest Territories, this week also represents an opportunity to focus on the NWT’s needs from a federal leader.

Use the form below to tell us what you’d ask.