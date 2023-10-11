Hay River to hold welcome-home and appreciation event

Residents of Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Enterprise are invited to a Thursday welcome-home gathering following the communities’ recent evacuations.

“Gather with other residents to welcome everyone home and say thank you,” a notice issued by the Town of Hay River reads.

The event takes place at the Diamond Jenness Secondary School field and track from 4:30pm till 6:30pm on Thursday. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

An aerial photo of attendees will be taken at 5:30pm “as a thank you to all the worker and volunteer groups who assisted with the last wildfire evacuation.”

The latest evacuation lasted from August 13 to September 16 for Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, and longer for the hamlet of Enterprise, which was badly damaged by a wildfire.