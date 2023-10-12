Stanton Foundation gala pushed back to February

The Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation has moved its annual fundraising gala from November 2023 to February 2024.

The Gift of Giving Gala is one of the biggest events in the foundation’s year, raising money to support a range of healthcare initiatives at Yellowknife’s hospital.

Previously scheduled for November 4, it’ll now be held on February 17 at the city’s Explorer Hotel.

Organizers said the community needed time to process the summer’s wildfire crisis and evacuation before regrouping.

“The wildfires that swept through our region not only posed a significant threat to our community but also brought about financial and personal hardships for many of our residents and local businesses,” read an email to Wednesday foundation supporters.

“The subsequent evacuation of several communities further compounded the adversities a lot of our fellow citizens experienced.

“In light of these recent events and the strain they have placed on our community … it is crucial to show compassion in these challenging times, allowing our community ample space to recover.”