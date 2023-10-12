YK Adventist church partners to offer fund for evacuees

Yellowknifers in need of financial support after this summer’s evacuation can apply to a new fund established by the disaster assistance arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

A form from Adra, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, asks for applications to be submitted by October 18. Applicants are asked where in Yellowknife, Ndılǫ or Dettah they live, their household size, and a few other questions about the kinds of challenge they face.

Pastor Courage Nyathi, of the Yellowknife Seventh-day Adventist Church, said he believed sums available start at $150 per person and increase depending on household size. The fund is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, he said.

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency “wanted to help us during the time of the evacuation but were not able to source funds at the time,” Nyathi told Cabin Radio on Thursday. “Now, they are able to access some funds that they can make available to our community.”

Nyathi said the fund was focused on the Yellowknife area for the time being, not the broader NWT.

He urged people to apply if they are “struggling with financial difficulties due to a lack of employment or reduced income as a result of the wildfires.”

“We want this to benefit the people of Yellowknife, regardless of who they are. We don’t select according to religion or whatever,” Nyathi said.

“As long as you can prove that you are a resident of Yellowknife, we will help you.”