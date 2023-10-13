NWTRPA announces new on-the-land award

The NWT Recreation and Parks Association is accepting nominations for four awards – including a new on-the-land award – until November 15.

The NWTRPA’s annual awards celebrate people, organizations and communities in the territory who promote recreation and active living.

The four categories are innovation, Elders, on the land, and the Scott McAdam youth leadership award.

The on-the-land category, appearing for the first time, will recognize a person or group that has led an on-the-land initiative that supports their community’s well-being.

Winners will be announced in early December.

“People working and volunteering in recreation give so much of themselves: their ideas, time, energy, and leadership, in ways that have real, positive impact on the communities they serve, and most importantly on the people in those communities,” said Tim Van Dam, interim executive director of the NWTRPA, in a news release.

“Often, people don’t even see themselves as community leaders – and the NWTRPA Awards is our way of recognizing how important and valued their leadership is.”