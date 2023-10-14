Two men missing on Great Slave Lake

Two men are missing after they did not return from a boating trip on Great Slave Lake on Thursday evening.

Yellowknife RCMP say 65-year-old Samuel Roberts and 51-year-old Mark Elson were expected to come home early in the evening on October 12.

Police are asking anyone on the water over the weekend in the areas where the men may have been – specifically near Post Island or the Old Mink Farm – to keep an eye out for any signs of the boat, or the men, and report any sightings.

A Canadian Coast Guard vessel was deployed to look for the men early in the morning on Friday.

“The weather conditions, including fog and high winds and poor visibility, forced the search to end around 4:15am,” said police in a Friday night news release.

Once visibility improved later on Friday morning, the Coast Guard and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association continued the search by air and water. Aerial searches will continue on Saturday.

Roberts and Elson had planned an afternoon trip to a commercial fishing spot near Post Island.

Family and friends of the men suggested they may have tried to go to a cabin near the Old Mink Farm, but there has been no sign of the men in either location.