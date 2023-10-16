Driver arrested after vehicle rolls over near YK golf course

Police in Yellowknife say they have arrested a driver who fled after a vehicle rolled over on the outskirts of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Residents reported being turned around by municipal enforcement on the highway near Yellowknife’s golf course. One resident said they had seen a man being apprehended by officers in a forested area near Long Lake.

RCMP told Cabin Radio an injured passenger found in the vehicle had been taken to hospital, but the driver “fled the scene into the woods.”

“A police dog and handler were called and conducted a track. The driver was located and arrested,” an RCMP spokesperson stated by email.

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.”

Nobody involved in Sunday’s incident was publicly named.