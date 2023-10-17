Yellowknife cervical cancer and STI clinic set for Saturday

The NWT’s health authority will host a cervical cancer and STI screening clinic at the Yellowknife Primary Care Centre on Saturday.

In a public notice on Monday, the health authority said the event aims to reduce healthcare wait times, test a new way to serve patients more efficiently amid ongoing staffing shortages, and promote the importance of cervical and sexual health.

The clinic is scheduled to take place between 9:30am and 5pm.

Appointments can be booked in advance by calling 867-767-9294, or you can simply walk in. A healthcare card is required to attend.

The health authority said appointments will allow enough time for a pap test, sexual health screening or both.

The authority recommends that people begin screening for cervical cancer when they are 21 or three years after becoming sexually active, whichever comes first.

Residents are told they should be screened yearly until they have three normal pap tests in a row, then they should be screened every two years.