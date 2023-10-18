Potential hepatitis A exposure at Edmonton airport restaurants

Travellers who visited two Edmonton airport restaurants earlier this month may have been exposed to hepatitis A, the NWT’s chief public health officer says.

In a public health advisory issued on Wednesday, Dr Kami Kandola said a person who works at both Edmonton International Airport’s Belgian Beer Café and an airport Boston Pizza has been confirmed to have hepatitis A.

Dr Kandola said anyone who ate or drank at those restaurants during the following dates and times may have been exposed.

Belgian Beer Café:

2-9pm on October 5

4:30pm-12:30am on October 7

4:30pm-12:30am on October 8

4:30pm-12:30am on October 11

1-8pm on October 12

Boston Pizza:

10am-6pm on October 1

10am to 4pm on October 7

11am-4pm on October 8

Hepatitis A is a contagious infection of the liver caused by a virus.

Symptoms include tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stools and yellowing of eyes and skin.

Some people, particularly young children, may get hepatitis A without noticing any symptoms but are still infectious to others.

Kandola recommended that anyone who may have been exposed – and who is not immunized or partially immunized against hepatitis A – visit public health or their local health centre to assess their risk and receive immunization.

She said people should do so within 14 days of potential exposure, but anyone already beyond that point should also seek advice.

Kandola said anyone who thinks they may be affected should monitor themselves for symptoms of hepatitis A for up to 50 days after they last visited either restaurant.