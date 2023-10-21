Get cheap Folk on the Rocks 2024 tickets from 10am Saturday

Folk on the Rocks is holding a “flash ticket sale” for its 2024 Yellowknife festival. Steeply discounted tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday.

If bought next year, a full weekend ticket for the 2024 festival plus access to the Friday-night Warm the Rocks show would cost you $220.

In the sale beginning Saturday on Folk’s website, the same ticket will cost $120. The catch? Only 250 are available.

Folk on the Rocks 2024 takes place from July 19-21 beside Long Lake on Yellowknife’s western periphery.

This month’s sale will include three percent of all proceeds being donated to the United Way NWT emergency response fund, Folk on the Rocks organizers said.

The 2024 festival’s lineup is set to be announced in the opening months of next year.

Cabin Radio’s full, live coverage of Folk on the Rocks returns in 2024, allowing you to stream the biggest performances from the main stage, beer garden and Cabin Stage wherever in the world you may be.