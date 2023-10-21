Large fire in downtown Yellowknife’s Garden Townhomes

A fire has broken out in a downtown Yellowknife set of townhomes next to the city’s Capital Suites hotel.

The Northview-owned Garden Townhomes had been evacuated by 9:15am on Saturday as a fire appeared to take hold of the building’s upper floors beside the hotel.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance were at the scene with crews attacking the fire from both sides of the building with water and foam. The fire in progress. Video: Kira Merilees

Around noon heavy equipment was also being used on the building.

A section of Franklin Avenue, downtown Yellowknife’s main street, had been closed to traffic as of 9:30am.

Vehicles were being diverted down Matonabee Street or 57 Street.

A fire at Yellowknife’s Garden Townhomes on October 21, 2023. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Firefighters battle the blaze from both sides of Garden Townhomes. Photo submitted by Myranda Bolstad.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. Residents of the townhomes could be seen being led from the building to safety.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl Matt Halstead said emergency services were alerted about the fire via 911 just after 9am on Saturday. Police were at the scene and assisting fire crews, he said in an email shortly before 10am.

In an update around 12:30pm, Halstead said all of the residents of the townhomes had been accounted for and no injuries had been reported to police.

Multiple townhomes were affected. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Halstead said the Yellowknife Fire Division would remain on scene throughout the day to ensure there are no flare ups and wait for the fire marshal to arrive to investigate.

The City of Yellowknife said the property owner has arranged accommodations for residents displaced by the fire.

Garden Townhomes is a rental complex of 48 row-style three-bedroom homes. The city said the entire building was affected by the fire.

Halstead said it appeared that impacted units would be unliveable.

A firefighter at the scene of the Garden Townhomes fire. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

A police vehicle closed off Franklin Avenue. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

"Just an unbelievable tough year for people," he said.

Some Yellowknife residents have launched a Facebook page requesting donations for those impacted. Traffic diverted down 50a Avenue as smoke billowed from the fire at Garden Townhomes. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio