Nine charged with impaired driving after Thanksgiving traffic stops

Nine NWT residents face impaired driving charges after being pulled over during an RCMP operation that stretched across the Thanksgiving weekend, police say.

In a Thursday news release, RCMP said Operation Impact – a national initiative that ran from October 6-9 – resulted in seven roadside suspensions for alcohol consumption and two for drug use.

Police say the NWT “consistently has some of the highest rates of impaired driving in Canada.” This year alone, a judge has mourned the “tragic consequences” of impaired driving in relation to a fatal car crash, while a Fort Simpson resident whose daughter was killed by an impaired driver has called for others to stop normalizing drinking and driving.

In the NWT, Operation Impact – which runs annually – involved stopping 631 drivers at 56 checkpoints across the territory.

Thirty tickets were issued for seatbelt infractions and 15 for other Motor Vehicle Act offences.