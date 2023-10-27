When will Yellowknife’s 2023 Santa Claus Parade take place?

The City of Yellowknife has published the date for its 2023 Santa Claus Parade, the annual downtown event that always takes place well ahead of Christmas in the hope of warmer weather.

This year, the parade will be a month ahead of St Nick’s big day to give him time to get back to the North Pole and get everything ready.

From 5pm till 7pm on Saturday, November 25, a parade will roll through central Yellowknife. The precise route will be announced later, the city said.

This year’s theme is Yellowknife Strong, the city announced in a Friday press release.

The parade will highlight “the perseverance of our community and the dedication of first responders, essential staff, and volunteers during this past wildfire season.”

If you want to enter a float, vehicle or walking group, the city said registration will open online on November 1.