Fund established in memory of helicopter engineer Travis Booker

A new fund that remembers the late Travis Booker will help Northwest Territories residents pursuing careers in aviation.

Travis, who passed away in March this year at the age of 28, is remembered by Acasta HeliFlight president Adam Bembridge as “a true gentleman and generous with his time and friendship.”

He became a licensed engineer with Acasta after joining the helicopter firm in 2018.

“He thrived in his role and loved every single tour, whether it was throughout the Arctic or other regions of Canada,” read a press release on Thursday announcing the fund’s creation in his memory. “The North became Travis’ home.”

Details of the Travis Booker Memorial Fund will appear on the Yellowknife Community Foundation’s website.

“It is with much gratitude to Travis’ family and Acasta HeliFlight that the Yellowknife Community Foundation can be a part of Travis’ legacy,” said the foundation’s chair, Laurie Gault.

“This student award will assist others to fulfill their dreams of a career in aviation, inspired by the determination and joy that Travis lived in his.”

The Booker family were quoted in the press release as saying: “If there was one thing Travis taught us all, it was how to be kind – it was in his nature right from the time he was born.

“He loved his career and embraced each tour he was sent out on, calling the North his home for the last six years. It is an honour to spread his kindness in helping others to choose a career in aviation.”