NWT delegation travelling to France, Morocco to attract workers

A Northwest Territories delegation is set to travel to France and Morocco next month for a forum intended to attract French-speaking and bilingual workers to Canada.

The delegation will be made up of representatives from the territorial government, Conseil de développement économique des Territoires du Nord-Ouest, and the Yellowknife Francophone welcoming committee.

They will attend the nineteenth Destination Canada Mobility Forum, scheduled to take place in Paris on November 18 and 19, Rabat from November 22 to 24, and online from December 4 to 6.

A press release states the NWT delegation will “promote the territories, present job opportunities from local employers, collect resumes, and facilitate the selection of candidates.”

The forum is an annual event organized by the federal government that aims to promote Canada’s immigration programs to French-speaking and bilingual workers and help them connect with Canadian employers.

Representatives from Yellowknife’s Francophone community also attended last year’s forum in France and Morocco.

NWT employers who are interested in recruiting staff at the forum can send job offers to emplois@cdetno.com.