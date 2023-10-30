Giant Mine researchers to provide update at public meeting

The Giant Mine Oversight Board is holding a public meeting next month to provide an update on initiatives at the former mine site.

The meeting is set to take place on November 14 – the same day as the territorial election – at 7pm at the Explorer Hotel.

Researchers are set to make presentations to provide an update on results to date and next steps.

The oversight board is an independent organization that monitors the remediation project. Its mandate includes researching a permanent solution for the 237,000 tonnes of toxic arsenic trioxide dust stored underground at the site.

Giant Mine operated between 1938 and 2004.

Cleanup of the former gold mine, which officially began in 2021, is expected to cost more than $4 billion and take until 2038 to complete.