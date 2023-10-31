RCMP issue appeal for help finding Fort Smith 17-year-old

Police in Fort Smith have issued an appeal for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was reportedly last seen on Monday.

In a news release, RCMP said Shamus Martin had been reported missing and officers “are seeking to make contact with him to confirm his well-being.”

Police described him as 6 ft tall and last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie and white waist bag.

If you have information about his whereabouts, RCMP ask that you call the Fort Smith detachment at 867-872-1111 or leave a tip online.