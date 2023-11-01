Yellowknife’s Pumpkin Lane opens on Wednesday night

Pumpkin Lane, the annual resting place of Yellowknife’s hollowed-out Halloween horror horticulture, opens for business on Wednesday evening.

Starting near the JumpStart accessible playground, you’ll be able to walk along the Frame Lake Trail and see Yellowknifer’s carved creations staring awkwardly back.

Pumpkin Lane’s 2023 edition opens on Wednesday from 5pm until 7pm and runs at the same time daily until Saturday, November 4. A two-headed centipede-like creature appeared in last year’s Pumpkin Lane. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

“Residents are invited to showcase their pumpkins by adding them to the path throughout the event. Lighting supplies are provided, and residents are welcome to bring additional candles and lighting tools to assist with the lighting process,” the city stated on its website.

This year, Pumpkin Lane also comes with the option to purchase refreshments.

The city said Re/Max North of 60 Realty will be selling hot chocolate and cookies donated by McDonald’s, with the proceeds going to Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital.