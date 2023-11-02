Cabin Radio’s guide to 2023 holiday markets

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – holiday craft market season.

Whether you’re looking for some stocking stuffers or traditional northern art, check out these markets to get everything you need locally and support the NWT’s artists.

On this page you’ll find a list of markets we know about in Yellowknife, Inuvik and Hay River, with information for more communities to follow as we get it.

If we’re missing a market, parade, or celebration in your community, let us know by filling out the form at the bottom of this article.

Saturday, November 4

The Yellowknife Ski Club will host its Snow Show and Used Gear Sale 11:30am – 2:30pm at the chalet. Stop by to grab some chili, used gear, get your skis waxed for $20, and bid on some silent auction prizes. If you have used gear you want to sell, drop it off at the chalet on Friday night from 7-9pm.

At Yellowknife’s Range Lake School, a Holiday Bonanza will run from 10am-2pm.

Sunday, November 5

In Yellowknife, a Christmas Pop-up Shop will take place at the Seventh Day Adventist Church from 11am-3pm.

Sunday, November 12

Yellowknife’s Mildred Hall School is hosting a craft sale from 10am-3pm. Tables cost $50 each and can be reserved on a first-come first-served basis by emailing payment to mhs@yk1.nt.ca with ‘payment for craft sale’ in the message space.

Saturday, November 18

In Yellowknife, Avens will host a Tree of Giving craft sale and event featuring photos with Santa in the Barbara Bromley Administration Wing. Santa photos start at 9am and the craft sale runs rom 10am-2pm. To register for photos or book a $30 craft table, email Frances.

Yellowknife’s Copperhouse is holding a pop-up shop at the restaurant from 10am-2pm.

The Weledeh Christmas Craft Sale will take place at Weledeh Catholic School from 10am-3pm. The school will have a gift wrapping station available by donation as a fundraiser for the Weledeh PAC. To book a table, emailweledehcatholicschool@ycs.nt.ca or call (867) 873-5591.

In Hay River, Growing Together Presents: Handmade Market at the Community Hall from 10am-2pm.

The Tłı̨chǫ Arts Holiday Sale & Showcase will take place in Yellowknife at the Explorer Hotel. The market will run from 10am-4pm and will feature over artists from all Tłı̨chǫ communities and Yellowknife.

Sunday, November 19

The Yellowknife Racquet Club is holding a Holiday Vendor Show from 12-3pm.

Friday, November 24

Inuvik’s three day Christmas Craft Fair starts at the Midnight Sun Complex, running from 5-8pm on the first night.

Saturday, November 25

Yellowknife Quilters Guild Christmas Sale will take place at Center Ice Plaza 9am-3pm

Yellowknife United Church’s Christmas Bazaar will be hosted in the Northern United Place from 10am-3pm.

NorthWords NWT is hosting a Books and Beads sale at the Yellowknife Visitors Centre from 10am-2pm. Beaders and authors can register for free tables by emailing pobox.liliththorn@gmail.com.

The first of four days of the Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts’ Annual Christmas Sale takes place at the Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts from 10am-2pm. You can reserve a time slot to attend here, though slots don’t open until November 15 for sign-up.

Inuvik’s Christmas Craft Fair continues at the Midnight Sun Complex from 10:30am-6pm.

Holiday Market / Marché des fêtes de École Allain St-Cyr will take place at the Yellowknife school from 11am-4pm. If you are interested in vending at the market, call at the school (867) 873-3223 or email Nancy. Tables cost $50.

Yellowknife’s Santa Claus Parade will run along 53 Street, Franklin Avenue and 49 Street from 5-7pm.

Sunday, November 26

The Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts’ Annual Christmas Sale continues at the Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts from 10am-2pm. You can reserve a time slot to attend here, though slots don’t open until November 15 for sign-up.

Inuvik’s Christmas Craft Fair continues at the Midnight Sun Complex from 10:30am-6pm.

November 30 – December 6

Gahcho Kué Mine is hosting a craft sale on site from November 30-December 5. Food, accommodation, and transport will be provided. To apply, email gladys.macpherson@debeersgroup.com with a letter of intent detailing you expertise and crafts you would like to sell to the Gahcho Kué team.

Friday, December 1

École St. Joseph School is holding a two-day Winter Market featuring music, artists, hot cider, face painting, and baking in the school’s gym from 6-9pm on Friday night, and 12-5pm on Saturday. Tables cost $100 for the two days, with proceeds going to the ESJS PAC. Text 867-686-6159 to reserve a table.

Saturday, December 2

The Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts’ Annual Christmas Sale continues at the Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts from 10am-2pm. You can reserve a time slot to attend here, though slots don’t open until November 15 for sign-up.

Yellowknife Curling Club Holiday Market takes place at the Yellowknife Curling Club lounge from 12-4pm.

École St. Joseph School is holding a two-day Winter Market featuring music, artists, hot cider, face painting, and baking in the school’s gym from 6-9pm on Friday night, and 12-5pm on Saturday. Tables cost $100 for the two days, with proceeds going to the ESJS PAC. Text 867-686-6159 to reserve a table.

The NWT Handmade Holiday Market in Yellowknife starts at the Explorer Hotel. Details on tickets and times for this event are not yet available. The sale will feature over 60 NWT artists, with different artists each day of the market.

Sunday, December 3

The Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts’ Annual Christmas Sale continues at the Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts from 10am-2pm. You can reserve a time slot to attend here, though slots don’t open until November 15 for sign-up.

The NWT Handmade Holiday Market in Yellowknife wraps up at the Explorer Hotel. Details on tickets and times for this event are not yet available. The sale will feature over 60 NWT artists, with different artists each day of the market.

Saturday, December 9

Yellowknife United Church’s Christmas Bazaar will be hosted in the Northern United Place from 10am-3pm.

Yellowknife’s Copperhouse is holding a pop-up shop at the restaurant from 10am-2pm.

An International Holiday Market will take place at Yellowknife’s École Allain St-Cyr from 1-5pm. Tables cost $30. To register, email myafricancuisine@gmail.com or call (639) 471-2537.

A market is planned in Yellowknife’s Centre Ice Plaza. A time has not yet been determined. Tables cost $20 and you can register by joining the Yellowknife Pop Up Shops Facebook group and contacting the organizer.

