Roads to close for Saturday Gaza rally in Yellowknife

The City of Yellowknife says a stretch of eight downtown blocks will close to traffic from 2pm till 4:30pm on Saturday for a march and rally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

YK Citizens for Ceasefire says its rally, which begins at City Hall at 2:30pm, will demand “an immediate ceasefire, restoration of services to the region, and free passage of humanitarian aid where it is needed.”

Authorities suggest more than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel in the past month.

A map issued by the city shows Saturday afternoon road closures in Yellowknife will stretch from 53 Street up to 49 Street, with Franklin Avenue and 49 Avenue also closed.

A City of Yellowknife map of road closures during a Gaza rally on November 4, 2023.