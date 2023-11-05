Residents invited to welcome Yellowknife newcomers

Yellowknifers are being invited to help welcome newcomers to the city at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre on Thursday, November 9.

From 5:30pm till 8pm that evening, the Communauté francophone accueillante (or Welcoming Francophone Community of Yellowknife) will run an event featuring a range of booths setting out services available to new immigrants and other new arrivals in the city.

The event, which is bilingual, is free to attend and everyone is welcome, organizers said.

Organizations who want a booth at the event can register for free by filling in this form before Monday.

“We want to present the range of services available to newcomers,” said the CFA’s Lisa Boisneault in a press release.

Boisneault said the museum was “a great place to gather the community and a good opportunity for newcomers in Yellowknife to discover the rich cultures of NWT.”

Guides Stacey Drygeese and Laura Orchard will offer guided tours of the museum, the press release stated. A buffet will feature food from Bessie’s Bannock and My African Cuisine.