Norman Wells completes rebranding exercise with new logo

The Town of Norman Wells says its new logo is “at the heart of a fresh branding initiative that will play a pivotal role in marketing our town.”

The logo, combining the town’s name with a raven and the northern lights, was published for the first time to the town’s Facebook page on Monday.

Norman Wells’ new logo.

In an accompanying statement, the town said the logo would soon be in use on its website, social media and vehicles.

“The logo symbolizes our commitment to showcasing the uniqueness and vitality of Norman Wells,” the statement added.

In February this year, the town had said its “brand development initiative” was being paid for with a combination of territorial and federal cash. Alberta consultants Unfussy were retained to lead the work.

On Monday, a poster appearing on the town’s website declared Norman Wells’ “brand story” to be: “be bold and dare yourself to be great.”

“Like the raven, face the future with confidence and creativity, determination, intelligence and self-reliance,” a poster bearing the new logo read.

“We’re problem-solvers, we’re fearless, and we’ve got our own back. Man, woman or child, we’re the toughest, gutsiest SOBs in the Sahtu Region, and you’ll never hear a sob nor an SOS from us. These are our proving grounds, and we are connected to the paths of those who came before us, and to new ways moving forward.”

Directing people to the town’s website, the poster urges people to “discover new ways to conquer your life, your career and your community.”

In a press release, Mayor Frank Pope was quoted as saying: “We started this initiative with a question: Who and what is Norman Wells 10, 15 years from now?

“Our new brand answers this question with focused vision and dynamic action. Despite adversity, the people of Norman Wells are a rare breed – tough and strong, determined and resilient.

“We are not industry, we are Norman Wells, and we must attract like-minded kindred spirits, the best of the best to join those of us who choose to stay, roll up our sleeves, and build a better, post-industrial community.”

The town said its old logo, featuring a bear and an oil well, “will continue to hold significance” as part of the Norman Wells flag.