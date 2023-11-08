Will your Yellowknife fairytales be naughty or nice?

A Yellowknife theatre company is set to perform two sets of fairytale-inspired shows: one for a younger, “nice” audience and the other… a little naughtier.

Parcel of Rogues hosts Hans Off My Fairytales at the city’s Northern Arts and Cultural Centre from November 16-18.

Kira Hall’s play combines various Hans Christian Andersen fairytales into a new production brought to life by local actors.

Eli Purchase, appearing on Mornings at the Cabin in his role as Van Christian Andersen – one of Hans’ cousins, alongside Fran and Stan Christian Andersen – said Hall had “done such an amazing job of bringing these traditional stories into the now.”

He said performances would feature “all your favourites” such as The Steadfast Tin Soldier, The Little Mermaid and The Ugly Duckling.

“We’ve got early shows, family-friendly, bring the kids along,” he added. “We’ve got late shows – more mature audience. Spicyyyyyy.”

The early shows take place at 6:30pm on November 16 and November 17, then 4:30pm on November 18.

“Naughty” shows for a crowd aged 16 and over take place at 9pm on November 16 and 17, then 6:30pm and 9pm on November 18.

This is Parcel of Rogues’ first time back on stage since 2019. Tickets are available from NACC’s website.