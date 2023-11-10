Inuvik RCMP in Lakeview Manor trafficking search

Police in Inuvik carried out a search at Boot Lake Road’s Lakeview Manor on Thursday night, RCMP said in a news release.

“The warrant execution was a proactive enforcement action as part of a drug trafficking investigation,” police stated.

So far, it’s not clear if anyone was arrested. The number of units searched at the Northview-owned complex was not specified.

“This incident is still under investigation and there may be increased police activity in the area throughout the evening,” police said shortly after 7:30pm on Thursday.

“As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time. Additional information about this incident will be provided in the future.”