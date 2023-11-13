‘Incredibly serious’ gunfire and bear spray attack in Fort Providence

Multiple gunshots were reported in Fort Providence on Saturday and a man said he had been attacked with bear spray. RCMP say they’re investigating.

In a Sunday news release, police said a complaint of gunfire came in shortly before 6pm on Saturday. One resident said a bullet had “hit an exterior wall of their residence and entered a bedroom … before becoming lodged in an interior wall,” RCMP stated.

The resident said the room was occupied at the time, the news release added, but nobody was hurt.

Police said they searched a nearby property and found “evidence supporting a shooting.”

Meanwhile, RCMP said a report from a man of a bear spray attack at roughly the same time is connected to the gunfire, but “the bear spray victim is not cooperating with police at this time.” (The attack became apparent after he visited the community’s health clinic, which reported the incident to police.)

Police did not state whether anyone had been arrested. Nobody suspected of involvement was publicly identified. No injuries were reported beyond the victim of the bear spray attack.

Cpl Matt Halstead, an RCMP spokesperson, stated: “This is an incredibly serious incident that put the greater community of Fort Providence at risk. This incident will be investigated to the fullest.

“There is no room in our communities for gun violence and those responsible will be held to account.”

Working with police, the Hamlet of Fort Providence briefly issued a shelter-in-place order for Fort Providence on Saturday evening while the investigation continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Providence detachment at 867-699-1111 or leave a tip online.