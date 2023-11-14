Man ‘bites off part of woman’s finger’ in Behchokǫ̀, RCMP say

Police say a 28-year-old man from Behchokǫ̀ has been charged after reportedly biting off part of a woman’s finger on Sunday evening.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said officers had arrived to find the woman seriously injured and bleeding from her hand.

“RCMP investigated and gathered evidence … that the man had bit part of the woman’s finger off during a dispute,” police stated, adding that the man was not being named to protect the woman’s identity.

“The man was arrested without incident and was remanded into custody,” the news release stated.

“The woman was transported to local clinic before being taken to Yellowknife for further treatment.”