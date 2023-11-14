Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Colville Lake three-year-old hit by reversing vehicle

Ollie Williams·
Stanton Territorial Hospital
Stanton Territorial Hospital. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

RCMP in Colville Lake say a three-year-old has been seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway.

The child, whose name was not made public, was hit on Saturday afternoon and medevaced to Yellowknife for treatment.

Police said on Tuesday the child’s condition is stable.

“The investigation is ongoing but there is no indication of criminality in this tragic incident,” RCMP stated.

Correction: November 14, 2023 – 10:15 MT. RCMP initially stated this incident had taken place in Fort Good Hope, but later amended their news release to state that it took place in Colville Lake.

