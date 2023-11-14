Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Stolen items recovered after reported snowmobile theft

Ollie Williams·
An RCMP handout image of two snowmobiles reported stolen.
An RCMP handout image of two snowmobiles.

RCMP say “all of the stolen items have been recovered” after issuing an appeal on Tuesday over a reported snowmobile theft.

Police said at the time they had arrested two people in a truck after receiving a call from a motorist following a vehicle believed to be connected to a Facebook post about a recent snowmobile theft.

RCMP said an investigation is ongoing and no charges had been laid.

The police news release included an appeal for help finding multiple snowmobiles and a trailer.

A relative and a neighbour each queried that, suggesting that they believed only one snow machine was missing.

While RCMP didn’t directly respond to a request for clarification, they instead said on Wednesday that all items had been recovered thanks to a tip from the public.

