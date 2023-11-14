Stolen items recovered after reported snowmobile theft

RCMP say “all of the stolen items have been recovered” after issuing an appeal on Tuesday over a reported snowmobile theft.

Police said at the time they had arrested two people in a truck after receiving a call from a motorist following a vehicle believed to be connected to a Facebook post about a recent snowmobile theft.

RCMP said an investigation is ongoing and no charges had been laid.

The police news release included an appeal for help finding multiple snowmobiles and a trailer.

A relative and a neighbour each queried that, suggesting that they believed only one snow machine was missing.

While RCMP didn’t directly respond to a request for clarification, they instead said on Wednesday that all items had been recovered thanks to a tip from the public.