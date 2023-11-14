Yellowknife police make arrests over snowmobile theft

Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a reported snowmobile theft, Yellowknife RCMP say.

In a Tuesday news release, police said they had arrested two people in a truck after receiving a call from a motorist who said they were following the vehicle – and that it was connected to a Facebook post about a recent snowmobile theft.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

“The snowmobiles involved in this incident have not been recovered,” RCMP added, issuing an image of the missing snow machines.

Anyone with information about the reported theft – or who sees the snowmobiles or trailer – is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or leave a tip online.