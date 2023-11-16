NWT commission stresses importance of human rights amid conflicts

The Northwest Territories’ Human Rights Commission has issued a statement calling for human rights to be prioritized amid international conflicts and humanitarian crises.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission warned against antisemitism and Islamophobia when addressing the crisis in Israel and Gaza, saying the longstanding conflict is a “deeply rooted issue that has resulted in immense suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

“It is vital for Canada and the international community to advocate for a just and lasting solution that respects the rights and dignity of all involved,” the statement read.

“Here at home, we all have the democratic right to peaceful expression. A right that comes with the responsibility to guard against antisemitism and Islamophobia as we express our concern over the unfolding humanitarian crisis.”

The NWT commission also pointed to the human rights implications of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, mistreatment of Indigenous people in Canada, and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

“Recognizing human rights is not just a moral obligation; it is crucial for global peace and prosperity,” the commission stated.

Among other roles, the commission exists to look into complaints of discrimination and harassment as defined in the NWT Human Rights Act.