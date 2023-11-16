Applications open for a range of Yellowknife grants

The City of Yellowknife is now accepting 2023-24 applications for several community grants.

The heritage committee grant provides funding for projects that celebrate Yellowknife’s history and culture.

The heritage committee can grant up to $5,000 for a proposal. Requests exceeding that amount require council approval up to a maximum of $10,000.

The city is also accepting applications for three community grants that provide funding to non-profits and community organizations to support events, projects or programs that align with city council’s strategic directions, have a clear community impact and respond to community needs. Applications are reviewed by the city’s grant review committee.

The one year community service grant is the first of the three. It provides funding to non-profit organizations in Yellowknife for start-up or enhancement of programs and projects. A maximum of 30 percent of the submitted budget may be awarded, up to $10,000. Funding must be used within the grant year.

The multi-year grant provides three years of funding to non-profits for operational requirements, programs or projects. A maximum of 30 percent of the submitted budget may be awarded, up to a maximum of $50,000.

Finally, the sponsorship grant provides funding to non-profits to sponsor or host an event. A maximum of 30 percent of the submitted budget may be awarded, up to $20,000.

The deadline to apply for the grants is 5pm on January 15, 2024. Applications are only being accepted online.