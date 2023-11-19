Snowfall and winter storm warnings for much of NWT

Yellowknife, the Tłı̨chǫ region and Inuvik are under a Sunday snowfall warning while a winter storm is forecast for parts of the Dehcho.

Ten to 15 cm of snow is expected in Inuvik on Sunday. The snow is forecast to arrive a little later in the territorial capital and Tłı̨chǫ communities, where snowfall is expected until Monday morning.

Fort Liard, Fort Providence, Kakisa and Nahanni Butte are also under snowfall warnings.

In Fort Simpson, an early snowfall advisory has been upgraded to a winter storm warning.

“Heavy snow combined with blowing snow will create hazardous weather conditions,” Environment and Climate Change Canada warned on Sunday morning.

“Total snowfall of 10 to 15 cm, combined with winds gusting to 50 km/h, will reduce visibilities to near zero at times today. Conditions will improve this evening.”

The City of Yellowknife said in a Sunday morning statement that public works crews “are preparing for the event and will be available on Sunday as needed.”

“Roads are cleared in accordance with a priority system,” the city stated. “High-traffic areas and areas close to schools have a higher priority than low-traffic residential roads.”