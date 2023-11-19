Majority of Yellowknife lakes reach six-inch thickness

More than half of Yellowknife’s lakes are now safe to walk on, ice thickness measurements from the Great Slave Snowmobile Association suggest.

New measurements published on Sunday show the ice has not yet reached six inches – the minimum recommended thickness for walking – on parts of Kam Lake and Grace Lake.

Ice measured five inches in those areas and four inches on Yellowknife Bay and the Dettah ice road.

Virtually everywhere else measured by the group has now reached the six-inch mark, at which point the association stops measuring that area.

Back Bay, Niven Lake, Long Lake, Range Lake, Frame Lake and Rat Lake have all hit the minimum six inches, the association reported in a Facebook post.

Each November, the association spends a few weeks testing ice thickness on various city lakes and publishing the results.

The City of Yellowknife recommends residents wait until ice is at least six inches thick before crossing frozen lakes. Even then, thickness can vary considerably from point to point, so take care.