Family holding lantern release for Frank Gruben

More than six months after Frank Gruben went missing, his family is making sure he is not forgotten.

In a post on Facebook, Frank’s brother, Steven Gruben, said friends and family are invited to a lantern release in honour of Frank that will take place in Aklavik on Saturday.

“We miss and love you so much, Frank Gruben,” the post states.

The event will begin at 6pm on November 25 at the Grubens’ Mackie Street home. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, while lanterns and candles will be provided.

People who can’t attend are told they can participate by lighting a candle from their home.

Frank, 30, is Inuvialuit and Gwich’in, and is a member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community who grew up in Aklavik. He moved to Fort Smith for school, where he was last seen leaving a location on Field Street on May 6.

Since his disappearance, friends and family have been searching for answers and working to keep his case in the public eye.

RCMP say an investigation is ongoing but leads have been exhausted and no new information has come in.

“The RCMP are hoping that anyone who may have some information about Frank Gruben’s whereabouts will come forward,” Cpl Matt Halstead wrote in a statement.

If you have information that can help locate Frank, you can contact the RCMP’s Fort Smith detachment at 867-872-1111 or provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.