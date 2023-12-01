KFN mock treatment day will explain recovery centres

Ever wonder what goes on at addictions treatment facilities? A session at Kátł’odeeche First Nation on Friday will answer questions on treatment and recovery, applications and referrals, and harm reduction.

Residents are invited to the First Nation’s community complex between 9:30am and 4:30pm to talk addictions treatment with the region’s public health nursing team, mental health and addictions counsellors, community wellness workers, Elders and community partners in public health.

At the event, community workers will explain the application process, which includes referral to a program, medical travel south, and a screening with the selected treatment centre.

They will also share information about the structure of rehabilitation facilities – how they work, the curriculum and rules, and the commitment involved in recovery.

Education plays an important role in supporting residents who are looking for treatment, according to a community health worker who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitive subject matter.

“I hear people wanting to go for treatment, but they don’t go through with it,” said the health worker. “I think they’re afraid to go further for treatment, or maybe they’re hesitant about coming.”

Long waits can also pose a barrier for people who are seeking help, according to the health worker, noting that wait times are a recurring issue that ultimately discourage residents from completing treatment.

“I know from experience that when you’re asking for help, and you’re crying out for help … there’s a waiting period for them, they lose interest, and then they don’t want to go,” they said. “I’ve seen it happen.”

The health worker said they hope the event will encourage people to reach out for support and the education provided will assist people in sticking with a program.

“Some of them don’t realize how bad they’re into it,” they said. “It’s there for further information, to maybe get the help they need.”

A Hay River health authority posted for the event.

“We really do believe that knowledge is power,” said Monica Piros, the wellness director for Hay River’s health authority.

“When people can make educated choices about their own care and treatment for addiction, they’re more likely to be able to get themselves through a program.”

Health workers at the event will distribute Naloxone, an overdose-reversing medication, and leaflets about harm reduction – the approach of teaching people safer ways to use drugs that prevent harmful consequences like overdosing, transmitting infections, developing drug-related scars or getting sick from malnourishment.

By educating the public about harm reduction and opportunities for recovery, Piros says she hopes to create an open dialogue where people feel comfortable asking questions.

“People need to have hope for the future,” she said, “and feel like they can connect with services in a fairly timely fashion.”