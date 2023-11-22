‘Handgun threat’ over YK Facebook Marketplace sale

A Yellowknife resident who tried to buy Airpods on Facebook Marketplace says the supposed sellers threatened them with what appeared to be a handgun.

In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said they were treating the incident as an attempted armed robbery.

According to police, the resident had responded to a Marketplace listing for the Airpods and made arrangements to meet the seller near a business on Old Airport Road.

At around 11pm on Tuesday, the resident arrived in the parking lot to find the seller and another person waiting. But the item didn’t seem the same as the one pictured in the Facebook listing.

“After viewing the product, the complainant indicated that they did not want to complete the sale. The suspect then brandished what appeared to be a handgun and threatened the complainant,” RCMP stated.

“The complainant refused to provide any money and the suspects fled in a vehicle.”

The Airpods had been listed by an account using a fake name, RCMP added, and officers are working to identify the suspects.

Police warned residents that while most Marketplace sales are legitimate, you should arrange to meet a seller in a public place during business hours, bring someone with you, and avoid deals that seem too good to be true. If you’re selling, get the money before handing over the item.

If you have information about Tuesday night’s incident, RCMP ask that you call the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or leave a tip online.