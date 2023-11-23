Enjoy Yellowknife’s Santa Claus Parade with Cabin Radio

This Saturday from 4pm, join Cabin Radio for live festive music and highlights from Yellowknife’s Santa Claus Parade.

We’ll bring you all the atmosphere of the territorial capital’s annual parade alongside Christmas classics and your requests.

The parade itself begins at 5pm. Get more details, including the route, on the City of Yellowknife’s website.

Tune in here: Listen live to Cabin Radio

From our downtown Franklin Avenue vantage point inside Studio One, Kevin and Michelle MacDonald will anchor live audio coverage with street-level contributions from Scott Letkeman out in the cold. (At the moment the forecast high that day is -16C, which isn’t too bad.)

Visit our live audio stream to join us.

All the best photos from the parade will be right here on our website moments after you get back home at the end.

Got a festive request? Email K-Mac to get your favourite holiday hit on the playlist.