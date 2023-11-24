Book fair assembles more than a dozen northern authors

Saturday’s Northern Book Fair at Yellowknife’s visitor centre is another sign of NWT authors finding a place to thrive, its organizer said.

Amber Henry, herself an author, said the sheer number of people authoring books in the city lately was a testament to the way in which self-publishing has opened up the market.

Henry will be joined at the fair by Jay Bulckaert, Erika Nyyssonen, Megan Wood, Sarah Kalnay-Watson, Myranda Bolstad, Lana de Bastiani, Megan Cooper, Laurie Sarkadi, Pat Kane, Bonita Nowell, Amber O’Reilly, Isis Essery and Jessie Wilson.

“There are so many stories to be told here,” said Henry.

“Not everybody on that list is self-published, but I think there is a wonderful convenience happening right now where people don’t need to wait for someone else to publish their stories. They can do it themselves.”

Embroidered jewellery and beaded earrings will also be available.

Henry compared the fair to a Scholastic Book Fair for adults, recalling her experience at student book sales where “they’d set it up in the gym or the library and mom and dad would send you with $10 and you got to shop for your own books.”

“That kind-of inspired this opportunity, but with a northern focus,” she said. “It’s a meet-and-greet and an opportunity for people to bring books to get them signed.”

The book fair, hosted by NorthWords NWT, runs from 10am till 2pm on November 25.

“There’s this lovely trickledown effect when we’re all supporting each other to create more published stories here in the North,” Henry said of the growing roster of NWT authors.

“Books have always had a really small part in much larger craft sales. To have one dedicated just for books is pretty special.”