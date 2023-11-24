Water main breaks outside Yellowknife’s hospital

The NWT’s health authority says people heading to Yellowknife’s hospital should “use caution” after a water main broke outside its doors.

Water could be seen gushing up and onto the road directly outside the hospital’s main entrance late on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 8pm, the health authority said municipal crews were “on site assessing the situation.”

“The hospital remains accessible and water service to the facility is not impacted,” the health authority stated, but there are traffic controls in place.

If you drive to the emergency department in your own vehicle, park in the emergency department’s own parking lot rather than the main parking lot, the authority advised. (The last thing you want to do on the way to the emergency room is slip on the freezing discharge of a water main.)

“Parking may be impacted on November 24. Guidance will be provided if there are further changes in access,” the health authority’s advisory concluded.