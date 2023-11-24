Guns found as Hay River police investigate thefts

Hay River police investigating thefts from vehicles say they uncovered a cache of apparently stolen guns at a home in the town earlier this week.

Officers said they had received “a number of complaints” about vehicles being broken into this month, and were searching a home connected to a suspect when the weapons were discovered.

In a Friday news release, RCMP said they had found a rifle, shotgun and three “realistic-looking airsoft handguns” that police believe were stolen without the thefts ever being reported.

Carson Egotak, 19, is accused of theft, mischief and trespass in relation to the vehicle break-ins, police said. RCMP said an Ontario 30-year-old, Markara Bun, is charged with unauthorized firearm possession, unsafe gun storage and possessing property obtained by crime.

RCMP said $3,500 and a “large bag of an unidentified white powder” – believed by police to be a cutting agent used to prepare crack cocaine – were also found at the same property.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police urged Hay River residents to lock their vehicles each night, and asked anyone who recognizes the guns to contact the detachment at 867-874-111 or use Crime Stoppers to get in touch.