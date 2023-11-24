RCMP allege Inuvik liquor store fraud worth $76,000

Police have charged a 51-year-old with fraud and forgery over the reported disappearance of tens of thousands of dollars from Inuvik’s liquor store in 2021.

In a Friday news release, RCMP said a “lengthy investigation” had followed an initial complaint that large sums of money were missing from the store.

“Investigators reviewed internal accounting documents and employee shift schedules and responsibilities,” police said, while “applications for bank records were applied for through production orders and the resulting financial records were reviewed.”

RCMP said the documents support an allegation that Brian Richards of Hay River, who was the Inuvik store’s manager at the time, had been “making cash deposits into his account over and above his salary in a sum of approximately $76,000.”

Police said they believe money was taken from a cash reserve designed to top up the store’s ATM.

The charges have neither been proven nor tested in court at this early stage.

Police said Richards is expected to appear in court in Inuvik on December 5.