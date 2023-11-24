Délı̨nę residents told: boil your drinking water

People in Délı̨nę should boil their drinking water for at least a minute because the water is muddier than usual, the NWT’s chief public health officer says.

Nobody has reported any related illness yet. The territorial government said the boil-water advisory, issued at 4pm on Friday, was just in case.

More detailed advice about the advisory and what to do can be found on the GNWT’s website.

“The chief public health officer, in collaboration with the community government, will continue to monitor the situation,” the advisory concluded.