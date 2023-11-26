Nine wolves ‘showing brazen stalking behaviour’ near YK

Yellowknife residents are being warned that a pack of nine wolves is menacing dog owners and their pets in an area just north of the city.

In a Saturday Facebook post, the Department of Environment and Climate Change said anyone using Fred Henne Park’s walking trails – or any area stretching to the Vee Lake Road – should “use extreme caution due to at least one pack of wolves beginning to show stalking behaviour.”

“Officers responded to an incident where nine wolves were reported to be showing brazen stalking behaviour towards their dogs,” the department’s advisory continued.

Yellowknife resident Stephanie Yuill reported her interaction with the pack.

“I was hiking between Fox and Handle lakes today when I encountered nine wolves.

Thankfully ended well. Avoid area. I know I will be for a very long time,” Yuill wrote.

“A giant, humungous, heartfelt rave to ENR/ECC officer who tramped through snow to come to my rescue.”

The department says residents should keep pets on-leash even in off-leash areas where a wolf concern exists, especially if out after dark.

“If you come across a wolf with your dog, bring your pets to heel at your side right away,” the advisory added.

ECC asked anyone who sees a wolf to report it right away by calling 867-446-2073.