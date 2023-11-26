Yellowknife RCMP appeal for help finding 17-year-old

Police in Yellowknife issued a public appeal on Saturday for help locating a 17-year-old said to have been last seen on Friday evening.

RCMP said Dayton Lafferty left his home at 10:30pm that night but did not return and has not been in touch with his caregivers.

Police said he is 6 ft tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black jacket with stripes on the sleeves.

“RCMP are seeking to confirm Lafferty’s well-being,” police stated, asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or use Crime Stoppers anonymously.