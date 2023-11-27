Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Ice reaches six-inch thickness across Yellowknife lakes

In a photo published to their Facebook page, members of the Great Slave Snowmobile Association test ice thickness in November 2020.
All ice thickness tests carried out around Yellowknife’s frozen lakes have now hit the minimum recommended depth for walking.

The Great Slave Snowmobile Association, which carries out weekly measurements each November, said on Sunday its tests for the season were finished as all lakes had reached at least six inches of ice thickness.

The previous week, a handful of lakes had failed to reach the six-inch recommended minimum set out by the City of Yellowknife.

Residents should take care even on lakes that pass the test, officials say, as ice thickness can vary significantly from point to point.

The association’s tests cover Yellowknife Bay, Back Bay, Niven Lake, Frame Lake, Kam Lake, Range Lake, Long Lake, Grace Lake, Rat Lake and Fault Lake, plus a few other locations.

